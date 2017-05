on May 21, 2017 12:54 AM

on May 21, 2017 12:54 AM

Chief Engineer Bob Henry talked to East Pike’s first-grade students about the department’s rescue truck at the Indiana Fire Association. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

Chief Engineer Bob Henry talked to East Pike’s first-grade students about the department’s rescue truck at the Indiana Fire Association. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

The kids learned about the trucks and got to squirt water from an Indian tank, which is used to put out brush fires.

They also visited personal care homes, the Indiana Free Library, and the courthouse, as well as a stop at Getty Heights Park to play and eat lunch.