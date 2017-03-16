First UU Church holds quilt show reception

Standing in front of quilts titled “Merry Christmas 2016” and “Cats Are the Stars” are, from left, Lois Young, First UU Arts and Aesthetics co-chairwoman; Faye Bradwick, UU board of trustees president; and Sid Reeger, quilt show coordinator. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photo)

The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana, at 285 Twolick Drive in White Township, hosted a reception for its annual quilt show in its sanctuary.

The show, titled “The Warmth of Community,” is made up of finely crafted historic and contemporary quilts.

These locally owned and handcrafted quilts represent many aspects of living.

The following quilts were on display: “My Grandmother’s Handkerchiefs,” Deborah Wright; “Nice and Naughty,” Mimi Greene; “Merry Christmas 2016,” Angie Anderson and Plumcreek Country Stitchers Quilt Guild; “First UU Community,” Mary Koval; “The Eisenhower School Governors Quilt,” Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County; “Housewarming” and “Doves of Peace,” Elaine McQuillin; “Merry-Go-Round,” “Just Wanted Lunch” and “Cats Are the Stars,” Barbara Culp; and “Night Sky” and “Yellow Duck,” Laurel B. Diznoff.

