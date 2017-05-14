Fixture at VNA for decades retires

Debra Bier retired last week as director of home health with the Visiting Nurse Association after 40 years with the agency. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

A century ago, many physicians routinely traveled to their patients’ homes to deliver medical care.

Today, that tradition of house calls continues through the Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County’s Home Health Division, and the leadership of that group will change Monday.

Debra Bier, who has been with the Indiana County VNA 40 years, retired Friday as director of Home Health, a position she has held nearly that long.

A lifelong resident of Indiana County, Bier grew up in Coal Run and graduated from Apollo-Ridge High School in 1973.

“In 1970 I started into the health care career. I was a candy striper at Indiana Hospital,” Bier said.

She was accepted into the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1976. VNA then was still a relatively new organization.

“As a student I had the opportunity to go out with some nurses as part of my community health training,” perhaps twice a week for four weeks, she recalled. It was enough of an exposure to convince her that she wanted to spend more time in home health nursing.

She worked at Indiana Hospital for a year and then was hired at VNA in 1977.

According to Bier, the concept of home health care had gained popularity after 1967 when the home health care benefit was added to Medicare.

VNA of Indiana County’s home health division provides skilled nursing services in a patient’s home after the patient is discharged from a hospital or nursing home or is referred for VNA care by a physician.

The VNA home health nurses give physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and intravenous therapy. Some of the nurses have additional special training in wound care and care of colostomy patients.

The agency also has a medical social worker and home health aides who assist patients with bathing, dressing and feeding.

“They typically see four or five patients a day,” Bier said of the traveling nurses, and they spend an hour or more with each patient.

The frequency of their visits depends on the patient’s condition and the type of care and rehabilitation they need. The nurses’ goal is to help patients achieve independence in their own care.

“When I started here in ’77, there were eight nurses,” Bier said. “Right now we have 76,” including the administrative nurses. The home health care division of VNA has about 30 nurses who travel daily and care for about 350 patients in their homes.

VNA’s service area is all of Indiana County and a short distance beyond the county boundaries in all directions as needed.

Bier previously was a VNA hospital coordinator and screened patients who might need home health care when discharged from the hospital. She was later promoted to nursing supervisor. Her title changed from director of patient services to director of home health. In a general sense, since 1980 she’s been in charge of the home health division of VNA.

Bier has seen many changes in home health care delivery during her tenure.

“Back in ’77, we probably had four insurance companies” that VNA mainly worked with, she said. With the advent of managed care in the 1990s, the payer mix changed. “There are probably 30 insurance companies that we deal with now.

“VNA is nonprofit,” Bier said. “If they (the patients) don’t have insurance, we still take them and we get funding from donations and grants that help supplement that non-paid-for care.”

Technology has changed the way the nurses document their care.

“We have moved from paper and pencil and now the nurses are taking laptops out into the homes,” Bier said. “And they’re not even coming into the office every day. We’ve implemented an electronic scheduling system. They have some control over that with inputting information into their laptop and a scheduler here in the office puts it all together … and has their schedules ready for them at 7:30 in the morning.” So the visiting nurses can start from home, reducing travel distances and saving time, and that sometimes allows them to get an extra visit in during their workday.

“In the late ’80s into the ’90s, we implemented a quality improvement program where we are constantly looking at outcomes of our patients to see if there are trends and patterns we need to improve upon,” Bier said. Patients are asked to complete a survey at the conclusion of their VNA home health care experience, and the survey is returned to an independent third party.

“We have a very high patient satisfaction rate,” she said. On a rating scale with five stars as the best, “We are a 4ﾽ-star for patient care and a five-star for patient satisfaction,” she said.

Succeeding Bier as director of home health on Monday will be Mary Lady, of Indiana, who has been with VNA 20 years and is now the quality improvement supervisor.

Bier’s retirement plans include spending more time with her husband, Randy Bier, on their 93-acre farm near Parkwood, visiting more with her two children and two — soon to be three — grandchildren, enjoying a Viking river cruise in Europe and pursuing her hobby of genealogy.

