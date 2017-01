This view of Main Street in Homer City has the Homer City National Bank pictured on the right behind the U.S. flag. The Empire Theatre Building is shown in the center of the photo. (Submitted photo)

This area of Homer City was ravaged by the flood of 1977 when Two Lick Creek overflowed its banks.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.