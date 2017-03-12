F.N.B. hires senior vice presidents

F.N.B. Corp. has added two people to its finance leadership team.

Jim Dutey joined F.N.B. as senior vice president and corporate controller. He will assume the role from Tim Rubritz, corporate controller and principal accounting officer, who has announced his plans to retire this year.

And Roy Halyama has been hired as senior vice president and director of corporate finance.

Based in Pittsburgh, Dutey and Halyama report to Vincent J. Calabrese Jr., CEO of F.N.B.

Dutey will oversee and manage the bank’s financial reporting, accounting policies, accounting operations and income tax activities. He joins F.N.B. with more than 20 years of accounting experience in the banking and financial services sectors.

In his new role, Halyama is responsible for investor relations as well as for corporate and divisional finance functions. With more than 25 years of financial services experience, he most recently served as director of PNC Capital Finance.