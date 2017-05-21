F.N.B. reports quarterly dividend

F.N.B. Corp. last week announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on F.N.B.’s common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1.

F.N.B. also announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders that the following directors were elected to serve a term of one year expiring in 2018: William B. Campbell, James D. Chiafullo, Vincent J. Delie Jr., Laura E. Ellsworth, Stephen J. Gurgovits, Robert A. Hormell, David J. Malone, D. Stephen Martz, Robert J. McCarthy Jr., Frank C. Mencini, David L. Motley, Heidi A. Nicholas, John S. Stanik and William J. Strimbu.