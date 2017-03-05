F.N.B.-Yadkin merger receives clearances

F.N.B. Corp. has announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corp.

The board of governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have provided final clearance for the pending merger as well as the merger of Yadkin’s bank subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, into FNB’s bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

The merger is expected to be completed by March 13.

“We are very pleased to receive final regulatory approval which enables FNB to complete this transformational merger in line with our previously announced timeline,” Vincent J. Delie Jr., president and CEO of F.N.B. Corp. and First National, said in a news release.

Under the terms of the agreement announced July 21, shareholders of Yadkin will be entitled to receive 2.16 shares of FNB common stock for each common share of Yadkin.