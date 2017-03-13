Forecast forces schedule changes

Because of the expected inclement weather, Indiana County Community Action Program food pantry distributions set for Tuesday and Wednesday have been rescheduled.

The distributions in Indiana Borough and White and Montgomery townships have been rescheduled to Tuesday March 21.

The senior distribution (CSFP) will be moved to March 21 and 22, according to ICCAP officials.

Derry First United Methodist Church: The Ladies Lunch for Tuesday, March 14, has been cancelled due to the impending storm.

The IRMC Auxiliary Luncheon to be held tomorrow at noon has been rescheduled for March 21.

Group and organization officials should contact The Indiana Gazette by phone, (724) 465-5555, or by email to report weather-related schedule changes for publication.

Online readers may also report and read cancellations, postponements and delays on the Gazette's social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.