Forecasters reduce snow forecast; storm warning continues

The Indiana area remained free of new snow until after midnight while the National Weather Service slightly scaled back the amount of snow predicted to fall in the region.

A winter storm warning took effect at 8 p.m. Monday while skies remained overcast and temperatures hovered in the mid 30s most of the evening.

The NWS issued the warning until 8 a.m. Wednesday and called for 6 to 10 inches of snow over the next 32 hours.

The warning area includes Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, Venango and Mercer counties in central Western Pennsylvania.

“Snow will begin tonight, with the heaviest snow falling after midnight through 7 a.m.,” according to the warning. “Snow showers will persist on the backside of the system through early Wednesday.

“The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and could produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.”

The weather service calls for north winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

“A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

National Weather Service urged weather watchers to report snowfall amounts and other conditions to the Pittsburgh office at (412) 262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

The AccuWeather forecast for Indiana County calls for a low of 26, a high of 28 for Tuesday, a low of 14 on Wednesday morning and a high of 22 after the snow tapers off.

The snow system passing through Indiana County will combine with a storm moving north along the coast, creating a major nor’easter storm with blizzard conditions from Washington to Philadelphia, New York and New England.

Forecasters at State College-based AccuWeather said widespread, bitter cold will follow the early week major nor'easter.

"Winter will hold a tight grip on the Northeast in wake of the significant snowstorm early this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido.

A fresh blast of arctic air will plunge southward in the wake of the nor'easter, encompassing nearly the entire eastern half of the nation by midweek, Vido reported.

Highs at midweek will be held below freezing throughout the Great Lakes and Northeast. Temperatures will not rise out of the lower and middle 20s in the Appalachians.

“Factoring in the wind, cloud cover and other variables, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees lower than the actual temperature," AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff said.

AccuWeather meteorologist John Gresiak said areas not hit by heavy snowfall would likely pick up more accumulation from show showers on Wednesday.

The snowfall in Indiana County would probably follow traditional geographic patterns, with deeper amounts in the ridges east of Yellow Creek State Park and less in the western half of the county.

Check for updates to the Indiana County forecast from AccuWeather and look for the latest school closings or delays on The Indiana Gazette Online. Report your weather situations and post photos to the Gazette on Facebook and Twitter.