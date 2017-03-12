Forecasters warn of heavy snow in Indiana County

Indiana County is in the path of one of the two storm fronts expected to collide this week and bring blizzard conditions to the Atlantic coast. The local area can expect 8 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.



NWS issued a winter storm warning for Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties and parts of Maryland and West Virginia. The warning stands from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, mainly for the high terrain of northern West Virginia, Maryland and along the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania.



Snow will begin Monday night and persist through Tuesday, according to the warning. The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. NWS also forecast northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.



According to an Associated Press summary of the national weather picture, Arctic air will hang tough in the Northeast on Monday and set the stage for a potential blizzard on Tuesday. The storm set to produce the blizzard will begin strengthening off the Carolina coastline on Monday afternoon and cause soaking rain to break out in the Tennessee River Valley and Carolinas. A secondary storm set to merge with the coastal storm will push into the Ohio River Valley and spread a swath of accumulating snow eastward into the Midwest. While only a light accumulation is expected, locations hit by the heaviest snow may see upwards of a half foot of accumulation. Rain is forecast to return to and dampen the Northwest, while sunshine and very warm air continue to bake the Southwest and California.



“A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring,” the weather service reported. “Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

“Please report snowfall by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.”



After another bitterly cold night, with a predicted low of 11 in Indiana, AccuWeather calls for a high of 35 Monday, a low of 26 during the snow Tuesday morning, a high of 32 on Tuesday then lingering flurries on Wednesday. Read the detailed Indiana County forecast from AccuWeather on The Indiana Gazette Online.



Check for school schedule changes from the ARIN SchoolCast page on The Indiana Gazette Online.



