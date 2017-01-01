Former county commissioner David Frick dies

David Frick, the former Indiana County commissioner who resigned early from office three years ago because he said “slippage” from advancing age was interfering with his ability to do his best for the county, died Saturday in Indiana.

Frick, who was also a successful Indiana businessman, a former school director and teacher, was 81.

First elected as a commissioner in 2003, Frick, a Republican, won re-election in 2007 and 2011 and served in an era when the county commissioners tackled some of the biggest projects in Indiana County in recent memory: Construction of a new county jail, an extension of the runway at the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport, major renovations to the interior of the Indiana County Court House, an overhaul of the county’s public safety radio network and a countywide reassessment of real estate properties.

Though most of the property reassessment was conducted after Frick left office, he cast votes to help get the process started.

In September 2013, as Frick neared completion of his 10th year in office, he told the other commissioners in a letter that “as you age you realize that a number of things maybe have slipped from what they used to be, like memory and comprehension and decision-making. And when you realize that that’s going on, then to just tread water with that kind of knowledge is putting the whole county and the team of commissioners at risk. And I don’t want to do that. Indiana County is where I’ve lived all my life and I don’t want to do anything to hurt Indiana County. And 10 years with this board of commissioners has built a tremendous respect for them. And I don’t want to damage that.”

He resigned at the end of December 2013, with two years remaining in his term, and was succeeded by Mike Baker.

One of Frick’s closest friends was former Indiana Mayor J.D. Varner. The two men were classmates in elementary school, high school and college.

“Dave was a committed Christian guy,” Varner said Saturday. “He was always a people person. He was uplifting, kind, gentle.”

Frick once said his life experiences were the most valuable attributes he brought to the county commissioners’ office.

He grew up on a farm and graduated from what is now Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He then served as a U.S. Army officer and was teaching in Pittsburgh when he had an opportunity to move back to Indiana for a position in the insurance business. He retired in 1991 after a successful 42-year career with The MONY Group.

Later in his life he owned a Washington Township beef cattle farm that he described as “an expensive hobby.”

He once said he became a candidate for commissioner for the same reasons that led him to serve eight years on the Indiana Area School board and to be a candidate for state legislator in 1998: He believed he had valuable life experiences to offer, and he wanted to give back “in a meaningful way” to the county that provided a comfortable, fulfilling life for him and his family.

His 1998 bid to be the state representative from the 62nd District ended with the re-lection of Sara Steelman.

In several interviews, during his election campaigns and while a commissioner, he elaborated on his philosophy on life.

On the value of hard work, he once said, “Everyone … should be self-employed at some point in their life. Because when you don’t work, you don’t eat.” During more than four decades in the insurance and financial consulting industry he worked only on straight commission and that influenced his strong work ethic. “You’re only as successful as the effort you put in,” he said.

While a commissioner he often expressed concern that the county’s social services agencies didn’t get more funding and more help from some families. “My greatest concern … is that we lack the participation of parents of the very kids we’re trying to serve” through the human services programs, he said. The shortage of involved parents represents “giant holes” the human services agencies must work against, he said. “I’m soundly convinced that dads play a significant role. If those dads don’t have good attitudes about faith, or working, or loving, or being present, there’s a good chance that family’s going to crash.”

Frick often emphasized that he and fellow commissioners Rodney Ruddock and Patricia Evanko accomplished much because of their cooperative teamwork and willingness to include all three in any decision-making process. He called Evanko “the sister I never had,” and he was sometimes criticized for easily agreeing with Evanko, the minority Democrat on the board.

“I refuse to let Democrat-Republican things get in the way” of doing what is right for the county, he said.

And Frick frequently demonstrated while in office that faith was an important part of his everyday life. He said he had always faithfully attended church, but it was a conscious decision he made a few years after he entered the insurance business to be born again “that changed everything.”

“I’m a Christian,” Frick said, adding that one of the promises he made to God was “to be as helpful to him, and to the people around me, as I can. And that’s the foundation of who I am.”

The Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale, is handling Frick’s funeral arrangements.