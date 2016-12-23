Former prison sold to local businessman

CRESSON (AP) — An Indiana County businessman submitted the $600,000 winning bid for the right to purchase the 328-acre site of a former prison in central Pennsylvania.

Carl Weaver beat out three other bidders for the former State Correctional Institution-Cresson, which was comprised of 40 buildings sitting atop Cresson Mountain before closing down in 2013.

A Department of General Services spokesman said Weaver has 15 days to sign a sales agreement finalizing the deal.

Weaver said he’s still unsure what he’ll do with the property. The Smicksburg man owns gas wells and saw mills.

A previous attempt to sell the prison failed when no buyers met a $730,000 minimum bid price.

Ninety-three acres of the site was transferred to the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority in May for the development of a power plant.