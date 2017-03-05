Foundation underwrites library security

BLAIRSVILLE — The Blairsville Public Library has installed a new security system with money granted by the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The system, installed by McCullough Security, will monitor entrances and exits, and will detect and report any security, fire or freeze situations to the fire and police departments.

Library Director Carol Kuhns said, “The safety of our patrons, our staff and the protection of our assets is our number one priority. While we are fortunate not to have experienced any significant incidences, we are choosing to be proactive in protecting members of our community and their investment in the Blairsville Public Library.

"We are grateful to the Bork Family Fund for their financing of this project.”

The Bork Fund also granted $3,500 to assist the library in replacing some of the chairs and tables, which have been in use in the library since 1969. A grant from the Bork Fund in 2011 assisted in replacement of the library’s roof.

For more information, call (724) 459-6077.