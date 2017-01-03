Free Child Check screenings to be held

Lifesteps will be conducting Child Check screenings on the Family Care Mobile Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana County Program Center, 1455 Church St.

The Family Care Mobile Library and Child Check are Lifesteps programs that work in conjunction with one another to provide support to individuals and families throughout Indiana County. The Child Check screening can detect potential delays in a child’s development, while the Family Care Mobile Library offers literature on variety of different topics including developmental delays and much more.

Lifesteps’ Child Check is a free screening service for children from birth to age 5. Screenings help to recognize early warning signs of childhood problems, which can have a profound effect on a child’s ability to reach his or her full potential. The screening looks at the child’s development in the areas of talking, playing, seeing, hearing, moving and thinking. A Child Check visit takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, with the results discussed immediately with the parents.

Appointments are recommended. Lifesteps’ Child Check screening service is locally funded in part by the United Way of Indiana County.

The Family Care Mobile Library is a program that builds stronger families and improves the Indiana County community by providing local residents with the specialized resources they need to face the challenges in their lives. Free of charge to Indiana County residents, the Family Care Mobile Library offers materials on topics such as child development, divorce and relationships, disabilities and special education, geriatric issues, grief and loss, health care, parenting skills, stepparenting and teen parenting.

To schedule a Child Check appointment, contact Lifesteps at (724) 283-1010, ext. 318, or (800) 225-2010.