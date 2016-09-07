Gas company locks out workers in contract dispute

Dominion Transmission workers, from left, Sheldon McIntyre, Brian Buchanan, Mitchell Walker, Eric Walker and Mark Hartman picketed this morning at the company"s South Bend plant along Route 156 in Armstrong Township. [Tom Peel/Gazette photo]

About 915 workers across six states represented by United Gas Workers Union Local 69 were locked out of their jobs by Dominion Hope and Dominion Transmission Inc. this morning over ongoing negotiations about the union’s contract.

Dominion Transmission has a location off of Route 156 in Armstrong Township.

Cathy Kitchen, who retired from the plant as a compression station operator, said this morning from the picket line that about five people work at the location (three station workers and two field workers), and more field workers report to other stations.

Kitchen said she’s there to support the union’s negotiations over retirement, which would affect her, as well as compensation packages for current and future employees.

The union went to bat for her as a retiree, she said, and “the company feels as though they would rather be in control and not agree (than to) work to negotiate.”

UGWU Local 69’s contract expired April 1. They represent workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and New York.

Dominion said the union leadership failed to take a signed tentative agreement to its members for a vote and pointed to a memorandum of understanding signed last month, according to a statement posted on its corporate website.

The tentative agreement would eliminate retiree medical benefits for new hires. It would also change those benefits for Medicare-eligible retirees to a stipend to buy additional coverage instead of a voluntary employees beneficiary association plan. It also includes an 11 percent base pay raise over four years, according to Dominion.

Jeff Murphy, vice president and general manager for Dominion Hope, and Brian Sheppard, vice president for pipeline operations for Dominion Transmission, released a joint statement on the lockout.

“Given the actions of the union leadership, we feel we have no other choice with the heating season approaching. The uncertainty of the labor situation could leave our customers literally out in the cold. We cannot let that happen, so our companies have had to make a very difficult decision. We are taking the steps necessary to ensure continued safe operations and reliable service.”

The union said it has labored to avoid a strike and continued work as a show of good faith, according to posts on its Facebook page.

“All day yesterday the Union’s Executive board worked diligently to avoid this work stoppage, including providing the Company the offer to agree not to strike if they would not lock out while we continue to negotiate,” Craig Bradford, union president, said in a post. “They responded to the offer by locking us out.”

Rumblings of a possible lockout permeated the Facebook page all last week.

“The thing we are fighting here is corporate greed,” Kitchen said.

She said that while drillers in the area may be having a hard time, gas transmission outfits like Dominion have been doing well financially. Kitchen called on local politicians to lend their voices to the union.

She also pointed to safety as a reason the union continued working instead of striking. The workers know where shutoffs are in case of an emergency and said temporary workers won’t have the same body of knowledge.

Dominion said there would not be service interruptions and that 24-hour system monitoring would continue, though appointments with some customers may have to be rescheduled.

NOTE: This story edited at 12:10 p.m. to correct the location of the plant.