Gazette Printers acquires digital press

A Ricoh C9110 digital press recently installed at Gazette Printers along Indian Springs Road in White Township is a real time-saver for the company. (James J. Nestor/Gazette photo)

Projects are now moving significantly faster through the digital printing room at Gazette Printers.

Tucked away in a smaller office amidst the sprawl of traditional offset presses, cutters, binders and other machines in the 35,000-square-foot building at 775 Indian Springs Road in White Township is a new Ricoh C9110 digital press.

Matt Jackson, general manager for Gazette Printers, said the new Ricoh machine will save time and allow the company to make a quick turnaround on smaller jobs.

On Friday morning the Ricoh, manned by Paul Caruso and James Nestor, was cranking out copies of the Indiana Law Review. It’s a booklet that Gazette Printers knows it will have each week. The job used to take an hour to print and another 25 minutes to fold and bind. Now, the whole job takes 20 minutes to print about 300 booklets.

The machine prints, folds, cuts and staples all in one machine. This all-in-one aspect sets it apart from the five-color Heidelberg press that requires metal plates for the actual application of ink, then separate machines to fold, cut and bind.

“With this machine we have a reliable outlet to produce something in a quick turnaround that doesn’t require metal plates and doesn’t require four other steps,” Jackson said.

But Jackson said even though the digital presses are becoming more popular, the offset presses aren’t going away any time soon. Larger jobs are still better done the traditional away.

Caruso and Jackson said smaller, fast-turnaround jobs are becoming more common. There has been for years a digital press on the floor at the Gazette Printers, but the last one wasn’t getting the job done. Breakdowns were common. Therefore, it wasn’t a dependable revenue stream.

Jackson said he can now be assured that he can turn a smaller job around in about five days with the Ricoh, and even with time to spare.

“The speed is tremendously better, the quality is better,” he said.

The large, sheet-fed Heidelberg press may be tasked with producing many more units but a job will also take 10 days to turn around. A 1,000-sheet print, for example, isn’t worth flipping on the offset press, but on the Ricoh it is.

On the old digital press, it might have taken 2,000 sheets to make a profitable run. Now, it’s more like 500 or 600, Jackson said.

“We really expect to grow this market. We see a big potential for it,” he said.

Caruso was also thankful for superior software. He can now make graphic design changes right at the computer on the Ricoh itself instead of running to another part of the building to make a change.

A digital press is also good for handling variable data, Caruso said. For example, a college might request personalized mailers that not only have information printed on them based on their specified interests, like art or math, but also a person’s name and address. A job might have a dozen or more variable data points. Metal plates aren’t quite the right tool for that kind of job.

Gazette Printers is owned by Indiana Printing and Publishing, which also owns The Indiana Gazette.