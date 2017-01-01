Gazette staff picks top 10 stories of 2016

The opioid epidemic continued in 2016, again claiming the lives of dozens of people in Indiana County, and that trend topped the list of the biggest local news story from this year according to editorial staffers at The Indiana Gazette.

After a spike in drug-related deaths in the county in 2015, county Coroner Jerry Overman said an even higher number of people died of overdoses in 2016. There were 48 confirmed deaths with a handful more pending as of last week, according to Overman.

And on virtually a daily basis, others overdose on heroin only to be revived by Narcan, a drug widely used to negate the affects of an opioid drug overdose.

The Gazette published dozens of stories about the crisis throughout the year on what is being done both locally and on a state and national level to combat the problem.

Other stories that made the list:

2. Indiana Area School District school project.

The Indiana district voted to proceed with plans to close Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools and to enlarge East Pike elementary and to build a whole new Ben Franklin elementary. East Pike would house 400 students; Ben Franklin would house 900.

Some in the public and a number of local elected officials have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the project, which is expected to cost more than $32 million. The school board settled on the plan after debate and concern over the condition of the elementary schools and after forming a committee to lead formal public discussion.

3. County certifies property tax reassessment.

After months of heated arguments, debate and demonstrations by Indiana County property owners, the county commissioners in May unanimously agreed to certify the 2015 property reassessment, and new tax bills went out in the fall. The commissioners voted in 2015 to push ahead with the reassessment, and, after several delays, revised tax bills were issued this fall and are now in affect, to the delight of some and the dismay of others.

4. Double homicide in Clymer.

Three Clymer-area men have been ordered to stand trial for the robbery and savage killings of a man and woman in their Cherryhill Township townhouse in October. Police found the bodies of Timothy J. Gardner, 26, and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Brink, 20, who had been beaten with blunt objects. According to Gardner’s family, his two small children, ages 3 and 1, were in the house at the time and were unhurt.

Nathanial R. Price, 18; Justin T. Stevenson, 19; and Isaiah T. Russell-Scott, 17, are accused of criminal homicide in the case. Police testified at a preliminary hearing a few weeks ago that they believe the trio had been planning the robbery for some time.

5. Two killed at Essex House.

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student was cleared of the most serious charges in the shooting deaths of two men who he said attacked him with a tire iron and tried to rob him in May at his off-campus apartment.

Initially, three people were charged with homicide in the May double killing at Essex House in Indiana. Authorities say the two victims, both from Allegheny County, and two women — Catherine Hullenbaugh, 22, and Consetta Menta, 28 — traveled to George Exum’s apartment to rob him.

Homicide charges against Exum, the occupant of the apartment, were dropped when prosecutors determined he acted in self-defense. But he and the two women still face related charges. Hullenbaugh has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for her role in the robbery. The others in the case face court action next year.

6. Blairsville-Saltsburg superintendent suspended.

The suspended superintendent of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District has filed a federal lawsuit against the district and five board members, citing First Amendment retaliation and breach of contract and alleging the board violated a whistleblower law.

Dr. Tammy Whitfield, suspended without pay in early December following a suspension with pay that took effect Nov. 1, seeks to be reinstated to her position, along with lost wages and interest, compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress and humiliation, and attorney and legal fees and lost benefits.

The school board has yet to make public what caused the directors to suspend her, although she was put on an improvement plan in June following an evaluation. The reasons behind that decision also were not made public.

Whitfield claims statements she made during various board meetings in which she said the district was wasting $2.1 million annually by not consolidating Saltsburg and Blairsville schools caused her to become a target of retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

The board is expected to schedule a hearing soon on whether to terminate Whitfield.

7. Faculty at state universities go on strike.

Professors at IUP and the other 13 state system schools went on strike Oct. 19, affecting more than 100,000 students, after contract negotiations broke down between SSHE and the faculty union. The strike lasted three days, and students were back in class on Oct. 24.

Profs walked picket lines every day of the strike at various locations near campus.

The strike was the first in the state system’s 34-year history. The union had been without a contract since June 30, 2015.

8. Police make arrest in 1991 homicide.

Police arrested a man in the slaying of Myrtle McGill some 25 years after she was found dead in her White Township home.

The suspect is Charles Cook, 61, who authorities described as transient, homeless and a repeat criminal offender with records in several states across the country. Most recently, he was in jail in Minnesota.

State police pieced together the trail that had investigators frustrated from the day McGill, 76, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her South Sixth Street home. It culminated with DNA testing — using a method not available in 1991 — of a cigarette butt found in a car that sat for years in an impoundment lot.

9. Nurses’ union, IRMC reach labor deal.

The nurses’ union at Indiana Regional Medical Center reached an agreement on a new contract in mid-December, less than two weeks before the nurses were to go on strike just before Christmas. In May, the nurses authorized a strike and repeatedly held informational pickets. The last contract expired in October 2015 and was extended through February of this year.

10. Indiana Borough celebrates its bicentennial.

Indiana Borough celebrated its bicentennial with a host of events and activities throughout the spring and summer — including a parade, fireworks and a vintage baseball game — and starting with a kickoff celebration that drew hundreds of people to the KCAC.

