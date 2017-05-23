Gazette staffers earn seven PAPME awards

on May 23, 2017 10:53 AM

by The Indiana Gazette on May 23, 2017 10:53 AM Indiana, PA

The Indiana Gazette has learned that its newsroom staff earned five first-place awards and two second-place awards over the weekend at the 2017 Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors’ annual News Excellence Competition.

In April, several newspaper staffers were named finalists in various categories of the competition, but which place they finished was kept secret until a banquet Friday in Lancaster.

The Gazette competed against newspapers across the state with a circulation of 15,000 or less for work in 2016.

FIRST PLACE

• Best Special Section: Matt Burglund, “Eye on the Hawks: Indiana University of Pennsylvania Football Preview,” published on Nov. 18.

• Best Business Writing: Sean Yoder, “IUP’s culinary academy preps new crop of professional cooks,” published March 29.

• Best Long Video: “Done to Perfection: IUP’s Culinary Institute Serves Up Success,” released online March 29.

Yoder and Gazette photographer James J. Nestor teamed up for a video that supported Yoder’s print story, an in-depth look behind the scenes of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s culinary institute.

• Best Feature Photo: Jamie Empfield, “American Idol,” an image of a Blairsville Elementary student dressed as a Marine greeting a real-life veteran during an assembly to honor vets. It was printed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

• General Excellence-Digital Presentation: Ellen Matis and staff.

SECOND PLACE

• Best Feature Writing: Bob Fulton, for three Leisure section pieces. “Southern(most) charm,” published June 19, took readers to Key West, Fla., the southernmost city in the continental United States, including “stops” at the famed Hemingway House, colorful Duval Street and the Little White House.

“Remote Dry Tortugas park rewards visitors,” also printed June 19, told of the national park 70 miles west of Key West. “Subterranean wonders await at Lost Sea,” which appeared Nov. 13, took readers 140 feet underground to a trout-filled lake in the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains.

• Best Full Page Design: Jason Levan, for a variety of front-page designs.

The Gazette has won 26 awards from the PAPME in the last three years.