Girl Scouts can make memories that last a lifetime

Ariel Barasch, GSWPA Curriculum and Training Intern, hopes to inspire girls and volunteers to love the outdoors. (Submitted photo)

A year with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is filled with fun, friendship and lots of “wow” moments that create memories that last a lifetime. Girls in the Indiana region are gearing up for another great year in Girl Scouting. From outdoor adventures to Halloween haunts, there’s a lot of excitement to come.

NEW FACE AT GSWPA

GSWPA recently welcomed Ariel Barasch as the council’s new Curriculum and Training intern.

Barasch’s role is to help GSWPA staff enhance outdoor and conservation activities for girls and volunteers, organize local service opportunities for family and community members, and assist in increasing participation and confidence in the outdoors.

Barasch was born in Connecticut, spent her young childhood in New Jersey, and graduated from high school in Birmingham, Ala. She is a December 2015 graduate of Auburn University, where she earned two degrees: a B.S. in natural resources management and a B.A. in English.

She is no stranger to outdoor adventures. She loves to hike, ski, kayak, canoe and camp. She’s a world-traveler, too, having trekked through most of Europe, much of Central America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Barasch’s passion for exploring the outdoors was sparked in fifth grade during a five-day school trip to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, an educational center that provides hands-on learning experiences in the national park. “I thought what they did there was so incredibly cool,” Barasch said. “I went back to summer camp there every year I could.”

During her internship at GSWPA, she hopes to inspire girls and volunteers to love the outdoors, too. Luckily, western Pennsylvania provides plenty of destinations.

“One of the great things about this region is that you’re never very far from a state park,” she said.

Barasch said that while proximity isn’t a barrier, lack of familiarity prevents many from enjoying the outdoors. Her job is to help volunteers and girls gradually build confidence.

“It’s like a staircase,” she said. “You build higher-level skills and gain confidence, one step at a time.”

Research shows that outdoor experiences benefit Girl Scouts and are a key driver of leadership. Nonetheless, nearly 60 percent of girls are not getting frequent contact with the outdoors in Girl Scouts.

Barasch hopes to change that by creating outdoors-based programs that encourage girls and volunteers to try outdoor activities more often. “Educating volunteers is vital to helping girls,” she said.

Barasch’s intern position is the first of its kind at GSWPA. It’s part of a collaboration between GSUSA and the Student Conservation Association (SCA) that is funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. This pilot program includes five councils.

SCARE UP MORE FUN



Girl Scouts are giving a local camp a spooky makeover for its annual Halloween festival, Camp Creepy.

Girl Scouts in grades K-12 and their families are invited to Camp Conshatawba, 288 Oaks Road, Summerhill, on Oct. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m., to enjoy Halloween-themed games, crafts and activity stations created and staffed by Girl Scouts.

Girls will go trick-or-treating, play glow-in-the-dark games, take a haunted hike, visit the mad scientist’s lab for spooky science experiments, make s’mores and hear stories by the campfire.

Camp Creepy is a family event, so girls can explore camp and enjoy the Halloween-themed activities with parents, grandparents and siblings along for the fun.

NOW IS TIME TO JOIN

It’s a great time to join Girl Scouts to attend Camp Creepy as well as many other programs, camps and activities. A year of fun in Girl Scouting is just getting started. Visit gswpa.org to register girls for Girl Scouts and to find out more about becoming a Girl Scouts troop leader. Through Girl Scouts, you can make a real difference in the life of a girl.

Lisa Shade is the public relations manager for the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

PHOTO: Ariel Barasch, GSWPA Curriculum and Training Intern, hopes to inspire girls and volunteers to love the outdoors. (Submitted photo)