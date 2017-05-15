Girl Scouts honor volunteers from Indiana

Indiana program team members received award certificates at a recent meeting in Indiana. Pictured, front row, from left, are Dottie Neal, Darlene Beatty, Kimberly McCullough and Susan Scott; and back row, Melinda Shoenfelt, Sue Dickson, Betty George, Barb Minor, Jan Keating and Cindy Sybert. (Submitted photo)

Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) presented the President’s Award to a team of volunteers who create and organize programs for girls from Indiana County at the organization’s annual meeting on Sunday, April 8, at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Indiana County’s program team consists of groups of volunteers who provide fun and meaningful experiences for Girl Scouts in Indiana County. Programs like Daisy Scientist, Brownie Carnival, Junior Inside Government and Girl Scout Night at an IUP Crimson Hawks women’s basketball game are just a few of the opportunities that were available to local girls this year.

“The Indiana program team provides more than just fun events for girls. The volunteers work hard to offer a variety of new things for girls to try, which helps them build confidence and learn important skills,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA. “This team represents the Girl Scouts’ mission in action, helping to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.”

The group was nominated for the President’s Award by Dottie Neal. “The team is tireless in going out to represent Girl Scouts at community events. They have increased planning sessions to provide great low-cost programming in the county,” Neal said in her nomination. “They offer girls a voice in their planning.”

Members of the program team are Karen Facteau, Lindy Fails, Melinda Shoenfelt, Darlene Beatty, Yvette Henry, Kimberly McCullough, Jan Keating, Susan Dickson, Brittney Shoenfelt, Barb Minor, Cindy Sybert, Stacey Robertson, Casey Shoenfelt, Marie Kirsch, Dottie Neal, Erin Wilson, Susan Scott, Abby Chilenski, Marie Miller, Misty Griffen and Betty George.

Another Indiana volunteer was recently honored for her dedication to Girl Scouts. Barb Minor, a volunteer with Girl Scouts for 28 years, was presented with the Honor Pin at a service unit event on Monday, April 10. Minor was nominated by Melinda Shoenfelt.

The Honor Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which has had measurable impact on two or more geographic areas of service, allowing the council to reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals.

“Barb helps new leaders to set up troops, she plans bus trips, organizes local programming and works behind the scenes for countywide day camps,” Shoenfelt said in her nomination. “She is an adviser to others, and consistently supports girls and volunteers in their Girl Scout leadership experiences.”

CELEBRATING SCOUTS

Last month, GSWPA hosted the fifth annual Celebrating Girl Scouting in Indiana County luncheon. Co-hosted by the ATHENA Recipients of Indiana County, 20 women gathered to hear updates about programs and Girl Scout membership in Indiana County.

Ellen Ruddock, director of the Center for Family Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, welcomed guests. An ATHENA recipient and lifetime member of Girl Scouts, she spoke about the synergy between the two organizations’ missions — as Girl Scouts inspires girls to optimize their potential, and ATHENA empowers women to be their positive role models.

Karen Facteau, a Girl Scout volunteer of more than a quarter-century, led the group in a traditional Girl Scout blessing with fellow volunteer Lindy Fails.

Lisa Bulas, GSWPA recruitment specialist, shared ways to get involved and support the success of Girl Scouting in the county, which is already 500 girls strong.

Dottie Neal, the Indiana Service Unit manager, shared some program and event highlights from the past year.

The event keynote speaker was Indiana Area Junior High School freshman and Senior Girl Scout Allie Coker. She shared her powerful story of finding her voice and confidence through Girl Scouts. Coker is no longer the shy Daisy Girl Scout she was in kindergarten. She has performed in lead roles in community theater, and is in training as the only girl on her school’s football team. Coker and her nearly dozen fellow troop members are working on the initial requirements for projects to earn the Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.

SUMMER CAMP

The school year is almost over, and that means hundreds of local Girl Scouts are counting down to summer camp.

Camp Skymeadow, less than 25 miles from Indiana at the southern tip of Armstrong County, is home to GSWPA’s residential equestrian program. The camp is situated on 371 acres of grassy meadows and forested hills, featuring miles of woodland trails that girls of all riding levels will enjoy.

While horseback riding is among Girl Scouts’ favorite camp activities, GSWPA’s equestrian programs provide girls with much more than a fun time. The experiences help girls build confidence, hone problem-solving skills, and can inspire an appreciation for nature.

Thanks to a construction project that wraps up this month, horse programs will have a clean new barn to serve as the starting point of girls’ fun riding adventures this summer, and for years to come.

Horse programs at Camp Skymeadow progress in skill and adventure, and are available throughout the summer. Visit gswpa.org/camp for more information.

Lisa Shade is the public relations manager for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

