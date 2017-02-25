Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Girls learn to stand their ground

on February 25, 2017 10:54 AM
Sixth grader Reagan Ryen struck a pad held by school counselor Nicole Long Thursday during a self-defense class for sixth-graders at the McCreery Elementary School gymnasium in Marion Center. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
The program was put on by ROX (Ruling Our Experiences), an organization that provides empowerment programming for girls and professional development for educators and others.

Learn more about ROX in this story by Jakeb Rising, a Gazette student news reporter at Marion Center Area High School: Girls learning skills of life with ROX program.

