Glen Campbell fire company to meet

December 24, 2016

The Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company will host a public meeting at the fire hall at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss fire protection services.

Carolyn Tomlinson, secretary for the fire department, said members of the department are concerned about the potential that the Banks Township supervisors may reduce or eliminate funding for the fire department. Banks Township is part of the area the department covers.

After residents offer their opinions at the meeting, Tomlinson said, the firefighters will decide whether to adjust their coverage area.

Calls to the Banks Township supervisors were not returned.