Saturday, March 11, 2017

Golf outing supports ICCAP programs

Rich Banks watched the path of his shot at Al Patti’s during the St. Patty’s Open charity mini-golf event Friday in Indiana. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photo)
Participants played nine holes of mini golf with courses throughout downtown Indiana establishments.

Banks played on a team for Al Patti’s. Proceeds from the event raised money for the Indiana County Community Action Program’s shelter, as well as the Angels’ Wings coat program, which is administered in part by The Indiana Gazette.

 

 

 

