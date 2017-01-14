Gov. Wolf: Gordon Sinclair to create 50 new jobs in county

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Gordon Sinclair, a promotional products supplier, will expand operations with a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and decorating facility in Indiana County and create 50 new jobs.

“Gordon Sinclair chose Pennsylvania over New York and Florida for its operations expansion due to the commonwealth’s highly qualified manufacturing labor force and its desirable location with excellent highway access to top markets in the U.S. and Canada,” Wolf said in a news release. “We applaud the company for its decision and for its significant investment in one of Pennsylvania’s rural communities where job creation efforts and economic contributions are sure to have a long-lasting, positive impact.”

Gordon Sinclair will purchase a 60,000-square-foot facility at 771 Indian Springs Road in White Township. The building had been occupied by Swanson Industries, which provides an array of products and services for a number of industries and closed its doors in August.

Gordon Sinclair has committed to investing about $5 million in the project and to the creation of 50 new, full-time jobs over the next three years. The company has commenced hiring and hopes to begin production at the facility by mid- to late February.

“We’re extremely appreciative of the warm reception we have received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for the timely assistance we have received from the Governor’s Action Team and from the officials in Indiana County,” Gordon Sinclair founder and President Robert Gluck said in the release. “All of the Pennsylvania agencies have worked together seamlessly to speed the process, simplify our work and meet our timetable, which has been invaluable to us in making this investment.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $200,000 Pennsylvania First Program grant, $22,500 in WednetPA funding for employee training and $200,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs. The company has also been encouraged to apply for a low-interest loan of up to $1,876,500 from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the Indiana County Development Corporation (ICDC).

“We are pleased that Gordon Sinclair has decided to expand its manufacturing operations into Indiana County. The available facility, our premier workforce, as well as our quality of life all created a perfect mix to enhance the company’s decision to relocate to Indiana County,” ICDC Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said in the release.

Gordon Sinclair is a supplier of drinkware and other logoed items and sells exclusively through promotional products distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Promotional products are a $21 billion industry that provides logoed merchandise of all types for advertising, safety programs and other promotional purposes.