Government bodies schedule meetings

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Thursday at St. Andrew’s Village, White Township.

EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS

Board Chairman Joe Reschini welcomed new ex-officio representatives to the board. Former board member Sherry Renosky, Indiana Mall manager, returns as an ex-officio, joining new ex-officio member Jack Delaney Jr. with Delaney Auto.

CHAMBER

... Continue Reading →