Government bodies schedule meetings
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:
MONDAY
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., McCreery Elementary School library
TUESDAY
• Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building
WEDNESDAY
White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office