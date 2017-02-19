Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, February 19, 2017

Government bodies schedule meetings

on February 19, 2017 12:49 AM
PrintComments() Email

Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7:30 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike

• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., McCreery Elementary School library

TUESDAY

• Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building

• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building

WEDNESDAY

White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office

Next Article
Chamber of commerce discusses marketing, growth
February 19, 2017 12:48 AM
Chamber of commerce discusses marketing, growth
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.