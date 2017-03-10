Grant helps library with new classes

Pictured at the recent Rotary Club meeting were, from left, Ann Wilmoth, club president; Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library; and Kay B. Smith, past president of the Rotary Club. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library, spoke during the recent meeting of the Indiana Rotary Club about recent changes in library services. The library now offers tablets and hotspots for rent to those who are not yet connected, in addition to regular computer use or Wi-Fi.

These new services are due to a grant of $2,000 from the Indiana Rotary, which allows the library to offer free online classes from the library website to the 14,000 cardholders. The classes are six-week, instructor-led courses and begin the third Wednesday of each month in 2017. The courses will release two classes per week to those registered for a total of 24 classes on approximately 350 topics to help develop new skills for workforce and personal development.

Classes can be taken for credit in many community colleges, when participants complete an online final exam. The courses are produced by Gale Publishing, and there is no limit to the number of courses that can be taken, though one at a time is suggested for completion.

There are also many electronic options for music downloads, streaming independent movies, e-books, audio downloads, databases, homework help and programs for preschool and kindergarten readiness on the library website.

For online classes, click on the “Learn Online” tab at www.indianafreelibrary.org.