Greczek first non-builder president of association

With decades of experience in the building industry, Rod Greczek, manager of Lezzer Lumber in White Township, is the newest president of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association.

A 15-year employee at Lezzer Lumber, he’s been in the home improvement business since 1979 after getting his start with Sears, Roebuck & Co. and has been at Lezzer since 2002.

Greczek, of Center Township, manages the location on Wayne Avenue, where there are 20 to 25 employees depending on the season.

The business offers building materials for retailers and business professionals for flooring, kitchen and bath, decks, entryways, windows, roofing and more.

After an economic downturn over the last 10 years, Lezzer Lumber has survived and overcome as a company, Greczek said. They have a strong market in remodeling, and he hopes the business sector of new home construction will keep increasing.

It was a “very solid” year in Indiana in 2016, he said, despite some factors that could have affected business more, such as the countywide tax reassessment.

And though the months of December through February are usually slow, the unseasonable weather this year has helped keep things busier than normal, he said.

Lezzer has been in business since 1927 and is celebrating its 90th anniversary, Greczek said.

There are 11 retail stores across Pennsylvania, as well as three commercial door facilities and a truss manufacturing plant.

The third generation of the Lezzer family is now running the company.

As manager, Greczek said he strives to meet customers’ needs day in and day out by providing the right product mix by a team of professionals.

His experienced workforce helps make that possible, he said. At the Wayne Avenue location, the 16 full-time employees there have a combined 300 years of experience, all with Lezzer Lumber.

“We hope that every customer has that ‘wow’ experience shopping at Lezzer Lumber,” he said.

Greczek has been an associate member of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association for 14 years.

There are two categories of members: builder members and associate members. A few years ago, the association changed the bylaws to allow associate members to hold offices, he said.

He is the first associate member to be elected president and started his term in January.

He said his goals for the association are to increase membership, attract new partners and maintain current ones, and to encourage students to be involved with the trade industry.

There are 155 members in the association, he said. Of those, 55 are builders, and 100 are associate members.

Membership in the association “has a lot of value,” he said.

It offers an affordable health care plan to all members, and monthly meetings provide the opportunity to hear speakers and presentations on various topics.

Membership also offers the opportunity to network your own business, work with other builders and find support and guidance from others in the industry, he said.