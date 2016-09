Green Township tax collector Patty Ferringer Houck reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the last day to pay county and township real estate and per capita taxes at the discount rate.

After Thursday, taxes will be due at the face amount. A telephone number should be included with payment.

The tax office will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday. For more information, call (724) 254-4191.