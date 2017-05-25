Ground broken for playground at Homer-Center Elementary

Pictured, from left, are Denny Bolitho, a representative from the manufacturer; Amy Moon, parent; Mark Cunningham, Lowe’s; Ed Sutter, maintenance supervisor; John Longwill, of state Rep. Dave Reed’s office; second-grader Libby Brown; Scott Bauer, gym teacher; Katie Stossel, teacher who envisioned the playground; Dr. Charles Koran, superintendent; Vicki Smith, school board president; Dave Bork of the Bork Family Foundation; Chad Carrick and Mike Bertolino of REA Energy; Chris Graham, Homer-Center Boosters; and Rich Gallo of ReMax. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

Officials at Homer-Center Elementary School held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new playground to be built at the school that will be paid for largely by donations from the community and fundraising efforts.

The district has begun a long-term plan to modernize the playground by replacing the wood chip base with cleaner, safer materials and installing all new play equipment.

