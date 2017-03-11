Group departs on mission trip

Pictured are, in front row from left, Dan Overdorff, Morgan Bernard, Jerry Seitz, Volena Sease, Sandy Carr, Cortney Kurtz and Loretta Dalton; second row, Donna Overdorff, Jan Waryck, Larry Catlos, Ken Carr and Bobby Myers; third row, Beth Fabin, Terry Luce and Phil Floyd; and fourth row, Ryan Fabin, Walt Marr and Joe McCombie. Not pictured is Jack Bennett. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

A group from Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana left this morning for Hixson, Tenn., where they will spend a week at Bethel Bible Village, which provides Christ-centered homes for children of families in crisis.

