Group discusses IASD building project as board prepares to meet

Walter Schroth, an Indiana Area School District board member, spoke Sunday at an informational meeting about the IASD elementary building project at the Shelocta Sportsman Club that was organized by a group of concerned Armstrong Township residents. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette photo)

The proposed elementary school construction and realignment project dominates the announced agendas for the Indiana Area School District’s board and committee meetings scheduled this evening.

The project also was the focus of a rally of project opponents Sunday at the Shelocta Sportsman Club in Armstrong Township, where about 60 area residents gathered for a question-and-answer session.

The district’s project is in the late stages of design and permitting processes. The plan calls for closing Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools in Indiana, making minor additions and improvements to East Pike Elementary School and replacing Ben Franklin School with a larger building to house 900 students.

The proposal would revert the schools to pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade enrollment.

The new Ben Franklin School accounts for most of the estimated $32.2 million cost of construction.

The school board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee will consider the site plan for the new school, variances needed for East Pike School, a traffic study for the new Ben Franklin building and other matters. The committee meets at 6 p.m. in the administration conference room at East Pike School.

A special meeting of the full board is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with two project matters on the agenda.

The board first will be asked to vote on an additional $50,000 to $100,000 cost to construct the new school at an elevation 12 inches higher than currently planned, specifically to increase the floor level above the highest projected flood waters from Marsh Run.

The board also will consider an administration recommendation for McKissick Associates, the project architect, to proceed with one of the versions of the site plan, which is not specifically identified on the agenda.

The building elevation and road patterns frequently have been criticized by project opponents, who have called the plans inadequate for what flooding and traffic could occur.

They came under question again by the project opponents Sunday afternoon.

Most of the meeting was spent in talk about financing, savings, the effect on property tax rates, grade alignment preferences, the fast pace of the planning, conditions of the buildings and alternate plans for meeting the students’ educational needs.

But opposition leaders reduced the meaningful discussion to the status of necessary permits for bidding, contracts and construction to go forward.

Project opponents concede that with most control over the plan in the hands of the school board, their hope to stop it lies in installing a new majority of directors against it in the election this year.

“If they get the permits and sign the contracts, it’s all over,” said school board member Walter Schroth, one of a minority faction opposed the $32.2 million plan.

“Write letters and send copies to your legislators, county officials, your township supervisors. Call the school board members and tell them you’re opposed. Come to the board meetings and speak out.

“If you have personal relationships with any of the school board members, call them on the side and talk to them,” Schroth advised.

A show of hands early in the meeting showed a vast majority of those gathered against the plan. A number in attendance didn’t raise their hands at all, and only two men indicated they favor the plan.

Rob Dillon, of Shelocta, said the district’s elementary program is spread too thin to be effective.

“No other district in the state has four elementary schools within two miles of each other. None,” Dillon said.

Project opponents have often argued that the construction plan would mean the waste of millions of dollars invested in energy efficiency improvements in the district schools in 2012-13.

Dillon said Sunday that the first idea for consolidating the schools into two buildings was estimated to cost $20 million when it was first proposed four years ago.

Instead, Dillon said, the board opted to go with the so-called ESCO energy upgrades.

“A lot of misleading information is being given here,” Dillon said.

Meeting organizers rebuked him.

“We need to look at the rebuild options. We need to bring the system down to just three buildings,” Dillon suggested before exiting the meeting.

Dillon later said he believes the project has more community support but many in favor of it stay quiet to avoid being criticized.

“I think it’s important to look at both sides. That group has some good points and so does the board. I think everyone needs to hear both sides and then decide.”

