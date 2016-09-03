Group effort fulfills area man's dream of restoring antique tractor

Mel Benamati stood with his restored 1954 Farmall Super H tractors this week at the Indiana County Fair. Kayla Grube/Gazette

Among the dozens of antique tractors on display this week at the Indiana County Fair is one that looks like it just rolled out of a dealer’s showroom. But for decades it was in pieces in the owner’s garage.

The 1954 Farmall Super H was purchased when it was new by Mel Benamati’s family for use on their dairy farm near Homer City.

“I spent a lot of time on the seat of that old girl,” Benamati said Tuesday at the expo building behind the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

As a boy he drove the Farmall for tilling fields, making hay, spreading manure. Later in life he got busy working in construction and much of his free time was devoted to helping local volunteer fire departments. He’s been a member of the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company for 46 years, and for several years he’s also been president of the Indiana County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

Benamati said the tractor was never abused, but at some time in its history rainwater apparently got into the engine through the exhaust and damaged the pistons. Benamati estimates it was about 35 years ago when he started to disassemble the tractor with the goal of returning it to running condition. But with Benamati’s time taken up with construction work and with volunteering for local fire companies, the tractor restoration project stalled. The Farmall remained in pieces.

Benamati said that somewhere, sometime, he made the comment, “I at least want to hear it running and drive it out of the garage before I die.”

Tom Wallace, president of the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club, heard about that remark.

Wallace said Benamati — who is also a club member — is well-known and respected for all the work he does on behalf of local fire departments, including catering the food for fire departments’ gun bashes and other fund-raising events. Cooking is another of Benamati’s hobbies.

Wallace said as a gesture of their appreciation, several area fire companies and other contributors kicked in some donations and for Christmas they presented Benamati with a certificate good for one complete tractor restoration.

“I was so shocked when I got that certificate,” Benamati said.

The restoration started in February. Club members donated much of the labor. Blairsville mechanic Ken DeHaven and Terry Barnhart, who has a Blairsville sandblasting, painting and fabricating business, are also credited with furnishing much of the restoration expertise and work. In May — at the Firefest parade in Homer City — the like-new Farmall was returned to Benamati.

“It’s beautiful. It brought tears to my eyes,” he said.

The tractor will probably never see another muddy field or rutted farm lane.

“It’s strictly now a show tractor,” for parades and equipment displays, Benamati said.

After the fair it will next be on display at the club’s tractor show on Sept. 10 at Brush Valley Township Park.