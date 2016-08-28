Group learns about Trade for Freedom organization

During their August meeting, members of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international sorority for women educators, heard a presentation by Satin Marshall on Trade for Freedom, an organization that partners with social businesses to employ those with the most tremendously difficult circumstances, such as human trafficking and extreme poverty.

Through the purchasing and reselling of high-quality, handmade merchandise the women craft, these women are given an opportunity to experience freedom, dignity and hope in their lives. ADK members had the opportunity to purchase items made by women who have been rescued from slavery.

Pictured are Ellie Marshall, junior freedom advocate, and her mother, Satin Marshall, freedom advocate. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)