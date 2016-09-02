Head of DCED tours local sites

Dennis Davin, second from left, secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, met with, from left, Andrew Thompson, general manager of the KCAC; Jim Wiley, president of the Indiana County Development Corporation; Sam Phillips, assistant vice president for administration at IUP; and Lance Chimka, regional director of the Governor’s Action Team. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

A top state economic official paused from a tour of Indiana County business sites Thursday afternoon to talk to reporters about local leaders having lobbied him for aid from Harrisburg.

Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Commerce and Economic Development, summed up the highlights, then asked, kidding, “So aren’t you going to ask if they’re going to get the assistance?”

“Well, how soon are they going to get the assistance?” a reporter responded.

A round of chuckles.

But seriously.

Davin toured Indiana County at a particularly critical time in the local economy, when local leaders are looking for all help available. Statistics out last week showed another monthly increase in the percentage unemployed. The rate is 1.3 percent higher than a year ago and is almost 2 percent more than the state average.

Low oil prices have left the region’s natural gas production flat. The county is still stinging from the departure of Halliburton a year ago.

Last month, Morgantown Machine and Hydraulics planned to close its White Township base and take away about two dozen jobs.

Questions and criticism of local working conditions have gained traction in social media and in local government forums following any word of downsizings, closings or job losses.

So area political and business development leaders jumped at an opportunity to refresh Davin’s view of the county.

“What happens in Harrisburg, in the requests for funding, you don’t see what it means,” Davin said. “You see the words of the people who are putting the applications together … but to look at them firsthand, I get a much better appreciation for how important it is for areas like this.”

Davin, a former member of the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development, said Thursday that the last time he saw Wayne Avenue, the Kovalchick metal scrap yard still stood at the site of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, where he confabbed at lunchtime with his tour guides.

The main intent was to show Davin the human side of the local project sites that usually are represented as words on papers on desks in state offices in Harrisburg, where they compete against other words on papers for shrinking numbers of state grant and aid dollars.

Sites like the Norma Group plant in Tunnelton, once well-known as Breeze Industrial Products, where the German-based manufacturer continues to assemble clamps.

“A grant application submitted last May by the county commissioners is under consideration,” said Byron Stauffer, director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development. He said state funds to help upgrade the plant would protect 243 jobs and possibly spur more hiring.

And the former Dietrich Industries plant along Route 22 east of Blairsville.

“There’s some improvement there that can be done because there are some potential companies looking it over,” said state Rep. Dave Reed, of Indiana.

And the Alice Paul House domestic crisis shelter in White Township, where remedies for signs of aging are needed.

Its position as a community resource qualifies Alice Paul House to apply for tax credits through DCED.

“The credits would be offered as incentives for area businesses to donate money to Alice Paul House,” said Joe Pittman, chief aid to state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana. “They can basically go out and sell them to potential donors in the form of for-profit businesses.”

Later tour stops were planned at Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park in White Township, the Allegheny Logistics Center in East Wheatfield Township, and Blairsville Borough, where locals are looking for help to fix a large landslide centered on a sewer pipe along North Spring Street.

Reed said any aid for Blairsville would provide quick relief but that a long-term solution to the landslide is likely to be worked out between the borough and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Reed, the House majority leader, agreed the county could “earn points” through Davin’s visit.

“I think we’ll do OK,” he said.

At the midday stop at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, IUP Associate Vice President Sam Phillips and KCAC General Manager Andrew Thompson led Davin’s VIP inspection of the center including its conference center wing, the Toretti Auditorium and the Ed Fry Arena.

“Alice (Cooper) will be here,” Davin was told. Davin knowingly nodded to the ’70s vintage officials in the tour group.

But seriously.

Davin said learning about the KCAC as a business conference and event center was part of his mission for visiting Indiana County.

“This is more in-depth for me to come and see some of the business activity and social service programs,” Davin said. “And this facility!

“We used to come here when my kids played ice hockey. And I have never been here when there wasn’t a scrap metal dealer here.

“So to see this facility — I’ve always heard of it, and this is a highlight of coming here, to know what it means to Indiana and IUP.”

The KCAC and the rest of the university, as academic and commerce resources, are a part of the marketing package that state government puts forth to attract companies into Pennsylvania.

“Part of my job is to sell all the good things that are happening in Pennsylvania, and to help to market that not only within Pennsylvania but outside the state. And that’s where I think we in state government can do a much better job than we have in the past,” Davin said.

In times of budget tightening, Davin said the administration and legislative leaders, especially Reed and White, have looked for the best ways to use every public dollar.

“There are demands for funds, there are demands to keep taxes low … and the governor has really challenged us to be more creative with the funding that is there.”

Davin called the field trips his favorite part of the job.

“When we talk to site selectors, who work with companies looking to locate a facility or that is looking to expand … they look at Pennsylvania,” Davin said. “Pennsylvania is ranked very high on their lists because it has infrastructure and the talent.

“When you look at places like Indiana County, the largest employer is IUP … and the students graduating every year are a talent pipeline. That’s what companies look for, whether they’re manufacturers, white collar, anything. They want talent and that’s incumbent of us to continue to keep that in front of them and promote that.”

