Friday, December 23, 2016

Head Start visits Indiana Social Center

on December 21, 2016 10:49 AM
The children, front row, from left, are Kyen Wilson, James Tchekpassi, Katelynn Williams and Kaleb Simins. Back row, from left, are Gionna Southern, DeKobe Flint, Maci Carter, Madex Williams and Madeline Schaeffer. (Submitted photo)
Children from the Indiana County Head Start and Family Services and staff recently visited the Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana.

Two members of the center’s crochet club, Pat Phillips, seated right, and Pat Graden, presented each of the children with a new hat for the winter. Once they had their hats, Center Manager Lori Sarver gave each of them a cookie and drink to enjoy while she read a story to the children.

