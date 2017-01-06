Hearing leaves Sheetz bid for liquor license unresolved

The ongoing quest by the Sheetz convenience store chain to get a liquor license to sell beer at its outlet near Homer City was no closer to an answer following a hearing Thursday afternoon in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.

Ohio Springs, a business partner with the Sheetz company, filed a court appeal in August after the Center Township board of supervisors rejected the company’s proposal to transfer a restaurant liquor license from Creekside Borough to its store along Route 119 at Lucerne Road.

State liquor laws require a retailer to get local elected officials’ permission, following a public hearing, if the community already has more than its quota of liquor licenses, as is the case in Center Township.

Sheetz proposed to sell packaged beer for takeout and bottled beer for customers to drink with food served in the store’s small restaurant section. Township supervisors David “Butch” Smyers and James Gatskie stood against the transfer after local residents, including some competing liquor license holders, protested that beer sales at Sheetz would take business away from locally owned package shops and taverns.

Chairman John Bertolino was the only supervisor to favor the transfer.

At the heart of the dispute is whether the township followed correct procedure in saying no.

Township solicitor Michael Supinka had all three supervisors in court before Judge Thomas Bianco to testify Thursday about how they voted on Sheetz’s request. Township secretary Esther Yankuskie testified that she recorded the meetings, took notes and typed up the minutes showing not only how the supervisors voted but all the comments made by area residents.

Since August, Supinka has argued in written court filings that the supervisors’ public vote was the equivalent of signing a resolution that the liquor code requires. At the hearing Thursday, he told Bianco that the minutes of the meetings more than met the requirement for acting on Sheetz’s request.

Ohio Springs attorney Mark Kozar, at times testing Bianco’s patience at the hearing, repeatedly argued that the supervisors’ meeting minutes constituted hearsay and shouldn’t be accepted by the court.

Bianco said he would disregard the local citizens’ comments and other business reflected in the minutes and would only consider the documentation of the supervisors’ July 21 vote on the Sheetz request. He adjourned the hearing and said he would rule later on what he and the lawyers have been referring to as “the writing issue.”

Bianco said he would direct the court administrator to block off an entire day for a second hearing if he deems it necessary after his ruling.

Sheetz’s goal in the appeal is not to have the township’s “no” vote reversed but to win a court-ordered documentation of the decision.

Having a written explanation would enable Sheetz and Ohio Springs to protest the township’s decision, according to Kozar’s earlier court filings.

Kozar said Thursday that he has asked Bianco to decide whether Center Township has met its requirement under Pennsylvania Title 2, which governs how public agencies such as townships and boroughs conduct their business.

According to Section 555, “all adjudications of a local agency shall be in writing, shall contain findings and the reasons for the adjudication, and shall be served on all parties or their counsel personally or by mail.”

Under that provision, Kozar said, the township should have brought in a court reporter to produce a transcript of the public hearing and the meeting when the supervisors voted.

“There was nothing written with the findings or the reasons for the denial,” Kozar said. “The minutes don’t meet the requirement.”