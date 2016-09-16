Hearing to address epidemic of opioid abuse in rural areas

Once a problem seen primarily in Pennsylvania’s big cities, the opioid scourge now has taken a firm grip in rural areas, to devastating effect.

Of all counties in the state, Indiana County had the greatest increase in overdose drug deaths last year: from nine in 2014 to 36 in 2015, a 300 percent increase. And the pace this year is ahead of last year’s, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania is keenly aware that the drug problem has been just as prevalent in the state’s rural counties. That’s why the agency is holding a public hearing Tuesday morning in White Township to solicit testimony on confronting the state’s opioid epidemic and how it is affecting more rural counties.

Hosted by state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, the hearing will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. State Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania’s board of directors, said the public hearings are intended to continue to raise awareness of the health crisis of heroin addiction and fatalities, and to bring greater focus and attention to treatment and recovery services.

“These speakers will provide the Center for Rural Pennsylvania with a comprehensive report on how deeply the opioid epidemic is impacting our local communities and the steps some of our local groups and organizations are taking to stop the addiction problem before it starts,” White said in a release.

“Addiction to heroin and opioids is playing havoc right here at home and the testifiers will detail the steps that are being taken to address this crisis.”

The hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon, includes presentations by some local officials.

Randy Thomas and Daniel Christy from Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Overman are set to speak at 10:25 a.m.

The county’s district attorney, Patrick Dougherty, and David Rostis, the county’s chief detective and Indiana County Drug Force Task supervisor, will present at 11 a.m.

Kami Anderson, executive director of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, will be part of a discussion with Pam Gehlmann, executive director of Alliance Medical Services, and Louis Wagner Jr., executive director of Spirit Life — a residential substance-abuse treatment center — at 11:25 a.m.

Since 2014, the agency has conducted 10 such public hearings on the drug epidemic.

“This meeting will create public awareness and public involvement in regards to the opioid crisis we are in at this time,” Overman said Thursday. “It allows the elected officials to see and understand how widespread the opioid crisis is and how it is affecting every citizen in rural communities.

“The meetings will help to create better collaboration among agencies which can assist with solutions to better manage or control the substance addiction.”

A report issued in July by the Drug Enforcement Administration said more than 3,300 people died from an overdose in Pennsylvania in 2015, a 23.4 percent increase in the total number of overdose deaths from 2014. Information being collected this year will most likely point to an increase in overdose deaths for 2016.

The continuing increase in drug-related overdose deaths certainly confirms a clear and present crisis for our state’s law enforcement, public health agencies and educators to combat drug availability, provide drug treatment and promote drug education, according to a press release issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.