Friday, May 26, 2017

Heart of Community scholarship available

on May 26, 2017 10:48 AM
The Heart of the Community Scholarship Program, a $5,000 scholarship for eligible high school juniors (class of 2018), is being offered through the Moose.

The father, mother, stepparent, grandparent or legal guardian of the applicant must be a good-standing member of the Moose in order to apply. The deadline for submitting the application to Moose International is June 30.

Questions on this scholarship program can be directed to Brian Schimek through email at bschimek@mooseintl.org; by calling (630) 966-2257; through lodge174 @mooseunits.org, (724) 349-2154; or at lodge833 @mooseunits.org, (724) 254-9250.

