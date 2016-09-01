Help provide warm clothing for area residents in need this winter

by The Indiana Gazette on September 01, 2016 10:57 AM Indiana, Pa.

For many, seeing the season’s first snowflakes evokes warm thoughts of the upcoming holidays and wintry nights by the fireplace.

But for many others in Indiana County, the thought of cold weather brings nothing but anxiety.

Some area families don’t have ample clothing to keep them warm in the winter cold. That’s why organizers of Angels’ Wings — The Indiana Gazette’s annual Christmas gift program in conjunction with the Indiana County Community Action Program — are participating in Stop the Cold, an effort to collect new and gently used winter clothing for those in need.

During the month of September, organizers are asking the public to donate coats, hats, gloves and mittens, scarves and boots.

And it’s not just the temperature outdoors that some people have to worry about. Not everyone can afford to adequately heat their home.

“When financial resources run low and the heat is turned off, a coat may be what keeps them warm,” said Linda Donnelly, coordinator of the Angels’ Wings program. “The weather can turn at any time.”

The need is particularly apparent to her, she said, because of her work with Angels’ Wings, where recipients have told of their need for warm clothing.

Drop-off locations are:

• Diamond Drug, Philadelphia Street

• Indiana Regional Medical Center

• S&T Bank, Philadelphia Street

• Sears in the Indiana Mall

• YMCA, Ben Franklin Road

Questions may be directed to (724) 541-0008.