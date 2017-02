on February 14, 2017 10:20 AM

The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be meeting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Red Cross Building, 610 Kolter Drive, White Township.

The program will be “How Sweet it is — Herbal Alternatives to Sucrose.”

The presenter will be Penn State Master Gardener Cindy Bennett.

Refreshments will be served and new members welcome.

For more information, call Ginny at (724) 801-8262 or visit the Facebook page of the Herb Study Group of Indiana County.