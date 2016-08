Workers poured concrete Tuesday on Route 286 in White Township near the Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park, as shown from the area near the state police barracks. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Workers poured concrete Tuesday on Route 286 in White Township near the Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park, as shown from the area near the state police barracks. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Road work in that area includes widening the road for turn lanes and installation of new signals.

This $5.4 million project is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to information from PennDOT.