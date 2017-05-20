History comes alive at Biography Museum

by Tom Peel/Gazette on May 20, 2017 11:00 AM Indiana, PA

Landon Kodman portrayed Abraham Lincoln on Friday at a Biography Museum at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, where third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students of Kristin Kodman and Susan Wilson have been studying famous people in American history.

They were given the opportunity to choose a historical or modern-day figure to research and were required to write a paper, create a display board, dress in character and participate in the museum.

Landon is the son of Kristin and Jim Kodman.