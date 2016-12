NEW YORK — Sometimes, Santa leaves scars, by way of kid-coveted gifts that never landed under the tree.

And sometimes, the big guy in the red suit just gets it wrong. Ask Will Smith.

“My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me,” he said promoting his movie “Collateral Beauty.”

“I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? B

... Continue Reading →