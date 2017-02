Here, Tyler Kennedy was working with Aiden Griffith, 8. He is the son of Emily and John Shaw, of Lucernemines, and John Griffith, of Homer City. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Former Pittsburgh Penguins center Tyler Kennedy skated with children Saturday as part of the Little Penguins Learn to Play program at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township.

