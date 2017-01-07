Holiday church services scheduled

Area Orthodox churches will hold the following Christmas services:

• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6221 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township. After Nativity, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. Sunday.

• Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville. Divine Liturgy, 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City. Christmas and Theophany schedule: Divine Liturgy — Commemorating Joseph the Betrothed, David the Kind, James the Brother of our Lord, and the Synaxis of the Theotokos, 10 a.m. Sunday; Liturgy for the Feast of the Circumcision of our Lord and Julian New Year, 9 a.m. Jan. 14; Divine Liturgy — Sunday before Theophany, 10 a.m. Jan. 15; Theophany Eve supper (strict fast), 6 p.m. Jan. 18; Vigil service for Theophany, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ with the blessing of water, 7 p.m. Jan. 18.