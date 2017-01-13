Hollis launches bid for magistrate

by The Indiana Gazette on January 13, 2017 10:35 AM Clymer, PA

Misty L. Hollis has announced that she is running for magisterial district justice in the Clymer district.

A 1998 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and a minor in pre-law, she also is a graduate of the DuBois Business College (2003) with an associate in specialized business degree in legal assistance.

Hollis was a legal assistant for the law firm of Supinka and Supinka in Indiana for two years. Before that, she worked in the same capacity for Tomb, Mack & Kauffman/Thomas A. Kauffman Law Offices for nine years.

Hollis interned in the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office in the summer of 1997 and worked for the Indiana County Clerk of Courts from 2004 to 2005.

She resides in Banks Township with her husband, Jason, who is a union carpenter. She is the daughter of Darlene M. (Ankeny) Brady and the late Robert M. Boston.

Hollis promised to be committed to the job, fair-minded and personable.

“I pledge to serve the public and justice system by wholeheartedly dedicating my time and effort to serving as district magistrate,” she said in a news release. “I will act according to what is legally and morally right. In each

matter I will thoughtfully consider how my decision will effect all parties involved.”

Hollis was a crisis intervention volunteer for the Alice Paul House (2013); a therapeutic staff support member assisting children in the schools, home and community settings (1998-2002); and a youth leader for the Punxsutawney Christian & Missionary Alliance Church (2016), which she and her husband attend.

Hollis plans to cross file on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Precincts covered by the district are West Mahoning, North Mahoning, Canoe, Banks, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, Washington, Rayne, Green, Cherryhill and Pine townships, Clymer Borough and part of White Township.

George Thachik is serving his third six-year term as the magisterial district justice in Clymer.