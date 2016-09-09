Home sustains collateral damage from lightning strike

Rodney Jarvie examined damage Thursday to a rental house on his property along Route 580 in Green Township after lightning splintered a large tree nearby, sending spears of wood throughout the yard and into the bathroom of the house. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Rodney Jarvie examined damage Thursday to a rental house on his property along Route 580 in Green Township after lightning splintered a large tree nearby, sending spears of wood throughout the yard and into the bathroom of the house. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

No one was hurt. Jarvie said he is afraid a large limb left hanging over the road may fall.

The tree was struck during a brief but intense storm Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The region may not yet be out of the woods when it comes to lightning strikes. The exclusive AccuWeather forecast for Indiana County calls for a chance of thunderstorms today and Saturday.

Sunny skies are predicted to return Sunday through early next week,

Check the daily Indiana County outlook here on The Indiana Gazette Online.