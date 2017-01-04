HOMER CITY BOROUGH: Council approves new ordinances

HOMER CITY — Borough council approved two new ordinances Tuesday. One sets the borough’s real estate tax rate for 2017 at 3.47 mills, up from 3.155 in 2016, and the other allows the borough to charge a fee for fingerprinting performed at the police department.

The real estate tax ordinance is effective immediately. The 2017 budget, approved by council last month, lists $557,155 in revenues and spending, a slight decrease from $557,425 in 2016. The ordinance will result in a tax increase of an average of $42 per household for the borough.

The second ordinance, which will allow the borough to charge borough residents $10 for a fingerprint and all others $25, will take effect 10 days after Tuesday’s final passage.

Homer City mayor Kenneth Cecconi said he is concerned about raising property taxes and would prefer to raise income taxes in order to bring the borough the extra funding it needs. However, borough Manager Rob Nymick said there is a time frame during which a municipality must raise income taxes that has already passed for this year.

“(Income tax) is a fairer way to tax people,” Cecconi said. “Most of the people in this town are fixed income people. I really hope we remember and consider this next year.”

The borough is also still in binding arbitration with the police department’s union, the United Mine Workers of America, to negotiate a contract between the borough and the police department. Council was unable to give an update on the negotiations at this time.

In other news:

• Christmas trees will be picked up until Tuesday. Nymick requested that residents remove all decorations, stands and bags from the trees.

• The borough will begin to replace water lines on Juniper and St. Clair streets on Monday.

• Council appointed council member Joseph Iezzi to the sanitary authority board and also nominated him as Homer City’s appointment to fill the position of emergency management coordinator. Armstrong Township, Shelocta Borough, Center Township and Homer City Borough must agree on a coordinator to represent all four municipalities.

• Nymick said the borough will meet with utility companies on Feb. 7 “to get everybody up to speed” on the Main Street project. He said they hope to break ground on March 1.