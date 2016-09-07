Homer City council lifts burn ban

HOMER CITY — Homer City Borough council Tuesday lifted a burn ban that was put in place last month by Mayor Kenneth Cecconi due to the borough’s dry conditions.

Sgt. Anthony Jellison, the borough’s acting officer in charge until a new chief of police is hired, brought up the fact that the borough’s current air pollution ordinance states that the chief of police is the only person who can grant permission for residents to burn trash or have campfires. Jellison said he believes the fire chief should also be involved in this decision, and most council members agreed.

“We should be the people who call the shots,” council member Joseph Iezzi said. “If we want to have a burn ban or not have a burn ban, [Jellison] and the chief of the fire department should talk together and let those two people make the decision.”

Borough council President Matt Black agreed that both the fire chief and police chief should communicate about appropriate times for burning, but the ultimate responsibility of granting permission to burn should fall on the fire chief.

Supinka & Supinka, the council’s solicitor, is working to rewrite the ordinance to reflect these changes.

Council also received an email from Sgt. Justin Schawl of the Indiana Borough Police Department, thanking the borough’s police department for their assistance at the scene of Saturday’s Carriage House shooting.

“The crime scene was so large and initially chaotic that Indiana Borough Police Department officers alone could not have provided for immediate scene security, officer safety, victim triage, evidence preservation and witness identification,” he wrote. “With the assistance of your department and the assistance of the PSP, the Blairsville Borough Police Department and the IUP Police Department, a fairly detailed investigation was conducted without further violence or injury.”

Jellison also told council members that part-timers are currently making up for former Chief Louis Sacco’s shifts, amounting to about 16 hours per week. He requested extra money from the council to fund these shifts. Borough manager Rob Nymick said that possibility would be discussed at a later time.

In other news:

• Council set Halloween festivities for Monday, Oct. 31, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. and trick-or-treat running from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Council approved plans for Homer-Center High School’s annual homecoming parade, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, starting at the fire hall and traveling up Main Street to Memorial Field.

• The Floodway Park area and Main Street will be swept in preparation for the borough’s Hoodlebug Festival on Sunday.

The boat launch will also be mowed.

• Four additional streets in the borough are going to be repaved this year, Nymick said: Six Flat Road, Yankeetown Avenue, Juniper Street and St. Clair Street. Nymick said bids for these projects will be going out in about three weeks. The bid for the Main Street project will be out by the council’s next meeting.