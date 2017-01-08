Homer City man branching out with hydraulic hose company

Tony Palamone, director of the IUP Small Business Development Center, helped Turk get the business off the ground. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Richard Turk, owner of INE Hydraulic Hose and Fabrication in Homer City, said he hopes to fill a need he saw in the industry. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

HOMER CITY — Monday will be opening day for Richard Turk at INE Hydraulic Hose and Fabrication.

From 1992 to 2015 Turk worked at KNI Inc. in Homer City, and he still works there — in a fashion. He’s taken over the building at 2719 Old Route 119 and is opening his doors to make custom hydraulic hoses.

Turk saw an opening in the market while he was working at a different company and saw the poor quality of hoses they were using. The businesses that do custom hydraulic work have all but dried up in the immediate area, he said, and he saw that local people were driving as far as an hour and a half to get hoses and fittings.

So Turk thought he could do it better and provide a local option for businesses to have their hoses replaced.

He went to a seminar put on by the Small Business Development Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as his first step. There, Tony Palamone and his staff helped Turk work through his business and marketing plans and fill out the necessary forms.

The name INE comes from the names of this three sons: Isaac, Noah and Elijah. Turk, his children and wife, Cheryl, all live in Homer City.

Though Turk may have been born in Homer City and continues to live there, his job with KNI took him all over the world. He started with the company doing grunt work like sandblasting, then became a technician and so on until becoming operations manager for North and South America in 1998 under the direction of Ed Klaymar, owner of KNI. He credits Klaymar with teaching him about being a businessman.

The business right now really comes down to the $5,800 Continental Perma-Crimp PC150. The machine is able to crimp sizes from 1/8-inch to 1ﾼ-inch. Turk said he will be using American-made Continental hoses.

Hoses have to be custom made because every company from John Deere to Caterpillar uses different fittings, Turk said.

Hydraulic hoses are one of those ubiquitous products that keep all sorts of modern machines running, from big excavators to lawnmowers. Turk said he sees opportunity for sales in industries such as waste management, concrete, drilling, excavating, manufacturing, forestry, construction, mining, municipalities and agriculture.

In the last week he’s been hustling around Indiana County trying to drum up business.

For the short term, Turk said he’ll be doing all of the work himself and if business picks up he hopes to hire employees and expand his services. He also has a press brake and shear for some metal work. The long-term plan is to purchase a blaster and install a paint booth.

